New clothes can harbor fecal bacteria, expert says

Turns out that brand new, store-bought outfit may not be as clean as you think.

One expert made waves in a recent Huffington Post interview in which he claimed that new, unwashed articles of clothing can harbor fecal germs, norovirus and bacteria, including strep and staph.

Philip Tierno, professor of microbiology and pathology at New York University, told the outlet that his studies have indicated that germ counts are quite high on garments featured for sale in stores, given how many people try them on.

“It’s not four or five or six people; it’s dozens and dozens ... if that garment sits there for weeks or a month,” he said.

People mostly spread germs from skin, respiratory tree and anus, he said, adding that even touching germ-infested clothing puts one at risk.

Germs aside, according to Tierno many clothing items are also treated with chemical-finishing agents and dyes that can irritate the skin, which gives you another reason to head to the laundry room before wearing your new look.

Donald Belsito, a professor of dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center, chimed in with similar thoughts to the Wall Street Journal, reporting that he has seen unwashed store-bought garments facilitate the spread of scabies, lice, fungus and infectious diseases.

Whether you’re a fan of fast fashion or investment pieces, retail workers also agree that throwing your new duds in the wash before wearing is simply a smart idea.

"A lot of people just come home and if it has a tag attached, they think it's brand new and they wear it, Tori Patrick, a former retail saleswoman, told Good Morning America. "You really never know where it's been."

