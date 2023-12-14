Deaf girl finally tells Santa what she wants for Christmas after elf helps her ‘sign’ her wish list

A young girl is getting her Christmas wish this year thanks to one of Santa’s helpers.

Young Emily, age four, is deaf and uses British Sign Language (BSL) to communicate.

Her mother, Tanya Andrews, took her and her six-year-old brother Hugo to see Santa ahead of the Christmas holiday when an elf made a lasting impression on the family.

The family from Goole, East Yorkshire, England, shared the sweet story of how Melanie Boyeson, also known as Holly the Elf, helped Emily tell Santa what she wanted for Christmas, as SWNS, the British news service, reported.

Boyeson was seen in the video at the top of this article, as recorded by Tanya Andrews, using BSL to help Emily communicate with Santa.

Tanya Andrews took her children to the Airmyn Park Primary school for the outing, in which the school’s head teacher, Natalie Dodds, said that the elf was hired specifically for Emily Andrews.

"Through the power of Facebook, we found Holly the Elf… and she volunteered to visit our grotto and interpret for Emily," she explained to SWNS.

Mom Tanya Andrews said the experience was "magical," as she has taken her daughter to four different Santa meetings over the years and been falsely promised a Santa who knows sign language.

"Emily being able to communicate freely with the elf and tell Santa what she wanted was just amazing," she said.

In the video, the girl can be seen asking for a doll, a doll carrier, earrings and a ring this Christmas.

The mom continued, "After the experience, I was in tears. It was so magical to see Emily’s face light up."

Tanya Andrews said that her daughter was a little nervous at first, as she had never interacted with Santa before, but Holly the Elf helped encourage her to speak with Santa.

"For this experience, I was actually able to step back and record it on my phone," the mother of two recalled.

About 466 million people worldwide have disabled hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization, and about 34 million of them are children, according to the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Tanya Andrews said she hopes her daughter’s dream come true will be an inspiration for others to make experiences similar to theirs with Santa.

"I want to break up barriers for the deaf community," she said.

She continued, "I want to make sure everything is as inclusive for Emily as it is for my son."

