Dating online? Tinder says these are the most popular foods, TV shows and music among users

Everyone’s idea of the perfect date includes a Drake concert, pizza and binge-watching “Friends” on Netflix, perhaps even in that order, according to data released by Tinder.

A blog called Swipe Life, which is published by the folks behind the dating app, has compiled a few lists of the most popular items included in 2018’s Tinder bios, along with everyone’s favorite time to swipe.

The most popular television shows among users, as per Tinder’s data, include “Friends,” “The Office,” “Game of Thrones,” “Insecure,” “Stranger Things,” “The Bachelor,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “This Is Us.”

Users’ favorite musical artists included Drake, Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, Post Malone, Sheck West, XXXTENTATION and Ariana Grande.

The most popular food items, meanwhile, are pizza, tacos, sushi, ice cream, sandwiches, pasta, guacamole, burritos, “gluten” and queso.

Swipe Life did not confirm whether any of the bios containing such words or phrases were more popular with the dating crowd. It did, however, reveal the most popular month, day and time for using the app.

“You especially liked doing this in August, on Mondays, and at around 6 p.m. PT,” the blog revealed.

For now at least, Swipe Life has not yet revealed the least popular phrases or items to include in Tinder bios, but suitors should probably refrain from taking a date to a funeral.