Woman says man brought her to grandmother's funeral on first date

First dates are a gamble, and it’s not uncommon for them to go terribly wrong. But one woman’s surprise date with a stranger might set the record as the worst.

A woman in the U.K. shared a text conversation with her friend, Bridget Jones, where she recounted her worst first date.

The man she was meeting told her to “wear a black dress” and that he planned on surprising her, which she found romantic.

In the car on the way to the mystery location, the woman said their conversation was going well until they pulled up to a crematorium.

When the woman questioned what they were doing there, her date told her he really needed someone to come with him “to this thing,” which turned out to be his grandmother’s funeral.

“Thought if I told you, you wouldn’t come,” Jones recalls the man telling her.

Not wanting to be a “massive b---h,” the woman went ahead and attended the funeral with her date.

“Imagine calling an Uber to a funeral home,” she wrote.

Jones said everyone was sobbing and she had to meet the guy’s mom, who was “on some kind of medication” like Xanax. She also had to “comfort this total stranger” as he cried during the service.

Apparently, the guy’s girlfriend had allegedly left him a few weeks prior and his family had been looking forward to meeting her, so he wanted someone to fill her spot, Jones told her friend.

After the funeral, she made her date take her home and said she didn’t stay for the wake.

A second date doesn’t seem likely.