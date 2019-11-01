Dancing priest wows crowd during surprise routine at Florida high school

A Florida priest has taken the Internet by storm, thanks to the viral spread of a video in which he busts a move at a school assembly.

Father Ricardo Rivera stole the show during the Cardinal Gibbons High School cheerleaders and dance team’s homecoming practice performance.

In the video, which has more than 220,00 views on Facebook, the cheerleaders and dance team members are seen executing their choreography just before Rivera begins to walk onto the basketball court.

Suddenly, Rivera, dressed in a floor-length black robe, transforms into a dancing machine. The crowd of students and faculty completely lose it – and so did social media.

BELLY DANCER SHARES PREGNANCY VIDEO, INSPIRES EXPECTING MOMS: 'IT'S NOT EASY ... BUT IT'S ALWAYS FUN'

“The priests at my high school didn’t move like this!” wrote journalist David Begnaud, who retweeted the video, originally shared by comedian Molusco.

“Can you imagine how much better Catholic school would have been!?” one Twitter user commented.

COLLEGE STUDENT PRAYS OVER FLORIDA COP IN LOCAL RESTAURANT: 'HE WAS ON FIRE FOR GOD'

Another Twitter user wrote: “Love it! They are real people like you and me.”

The performance was a surprise to everyone but the dance coach, according to The Miami Herald.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera, from Puerto Rico, practiced the initial moves last week. What the dancers and cheerleaders didn’t know, however, was that he'd learned the entire routine.

In addition to his new viral fame, Rivera now has a new nickname via social media: #DancingPriest.