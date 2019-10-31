Belly dancer shares pregnancy video, inspires expecting moms: 'It's not always easy … but it's always fun'

A video shared online of a woman belly dancing while nine months pregnant is inspiring expecting moms to never miss a step.

In a clip posted by “Fit Moms of Instagram,” instructor Sara Lyn shows off her dancing skills during her pregnancy a while ago. The video, which has garnered more than 30,000 views, shows Lyn hypnotically swaying her body (and baby bump) to the music inside her dance studio.

“38 weeks pregnant!" reads the caption of the video, which Lyn originally shared on her Instagram account in September. "Sometimes this feels like eons ago and sometimes it feels like yesterday! I am so fortunate that I was able to belly-dance through my pregnancy and connect with my daughter before she was Earthside.”

“When she dances with me in the wrap I can tell she feels comforted by the movement,” she added.

Lyn’s fit mom goals sparked rave reviews from Fit Moms of Instagram's followers, who praised how “beautiful” and “graceful” she looked.

“She looks so graceful and effortless, like floating in the air! You go Mama!!” one user commented.

Another user gushed: “I think she just hypnotized me. This was BEAUTIFUL.”

Another pregnant woman said watching Lyn’s dance videos has inspired her to get back to dancing after she “lost” herself.

“I’m only two and a half months in but the other night I watched one of your videos and decided to give it a try. I had so much fun!! It felt amazing, and I felt like myself," she wrote.

“And I was able to send all of that positive energy to my baby, which was monumental, since I’ve been having a difficult time accepting the pregnancy,” she added. “Thank you so much for inspiring me.”

Lyn has since shared other belly dancing videos, including one with her now seven-month-old baby.

“It’s not always easy dancing with the baby but it’s always fun either way!” she wrote.