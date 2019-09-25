College student prays over Florida cop in local restaurant: 'He was on FIRE for God'

An encounter between a Florida deputy and college student has gone viral after an image of the young man praying over the officer in a local restaurant was posted to social media over the weekend.

Justine Tucker was out to dinner with her husband Cameron on Saturday when the couple was approached by Juan O’Neal.

Tucker said the young man asked if he could pray over her husband, who is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, after he felt “compelled” to talk to them.

“Tonight was a night that I will never forget,” her Facebook post read.

“After crying my eyes out we got to have an amazing conversation with this gentleman. He was on FIRE for God and you could feel His presence in the room. He said that he had felt compelled to talk to us and to pray over Cameron.”

The photo of the touching moment has since been shared over 21,000 times and received over 42,000 likes.

O’Neal, a student at Stetson University in DeLand and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, often posts on social media about his religious views.

He has shared several videos of original songs he's written promoting Christian values.