Dallas police officers distribute new shoes to kids who need them

Working as a police officer isn’t only about tracking down criminals and making arrests.

Serving in law enforcement is also about caring for members of the community in very tangible, life-changing ways.

For the last six years, the Dallas, Texas, Northwest Division Neighborhood Police Officer Unit has provided shoes to hundreds of children before the school year starts through its "Share the Shoes" program, according to the group's website.

They were at it again this year, providing sneakers for toddlers, kids and teens thanks to donations from their corporate partner, Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP, an energy assets company headquartered in Dallas.

"If a child is in need of shoes, the ‘Share the Shoes’ program allows the officer to lace up a new pair for the child to run and play in," the Dallas Police Department noted on its website.

"Both Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP have longstanding commitments to strengthen local communities," Vicki Granado, vice president of communications for Energy Transfer, told Fox News Digital in an emailed message.

"Having the opportunity to work with the Dallas Police Department on this campaign that is specific to helping kids in West Dallas shows how local involvement can have a positive impact on a community," she added.

The partnership is six years strong.

"Local involvement can have a positive impact on a community."

It began back in 2017, when police officers in the Northwest Dallas community noticed that children didn’t have proper footwear.

For kids, new shoes aren’t just fun.

They're extremely important for the health of their feet, not to mention their overall comfort as the kids move through their day.

"The bones in children’s feet are very pliable due to the fact that they are made up of soft, spongy cartilage, and they don’t fully ossify until they reach 16-19 years of age," Walkingclinicpodiatrist.com noted on its website.

A list of problems for kids with ill-fitting shoes includes blisters, cuts and skin irritation, ingrown toenails, foot deformities and nerve damage.

In addition, arthritis and joint pain can occur later in life, they note.

Energy Transfer says that its donations help to acknowledge the important work that law enforcement does every single day.

"We hope to continue this campaign for years alongside the DPD," Granado of Energy Transfer said.

She also noted, "We are grateful for the selfless and often dangerous work that our police officers do."