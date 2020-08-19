Parents capture daughter’s hilarious facial gestures when trying new foods

This is the cute moment parents captured their baby daughter's hilarious facial expressions when she tried food for the first time.

Bianca Fabris is fed apple puree – her first ever taste of real food – and she screws up her face in a mixture of surprise, shock and joy.

Parents Daniela Gheorghe and Davide Fabris can be heard offering words of encouragement and laughing as they watch their then eight-month-old.

She contorts her face into all sorts of shapes while she gets to grip with the new taste.

Daniela from in Greenwich, London, said: “She likes a lot of foods now, and her favorites are watermelon and plums.

"We’re really lucky she’ll eat most things.

“She still isn’t a big fan of apples though, so she hasn’t changed that much!

“What’s really funny is that if she ever tries another food she doesn’t like, she’ll make the exact same face as she did in the video.”

Bianca is now two. The video was just recently shared.

Daniela said: “Everyone loves her. She’s really funny and smart. She makes all the people working at her nursery laugh."

