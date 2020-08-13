Mom shares witty response after neighbors write passive-aggressive note about crying infant

It sure is hard to keep a baby from crying.

A mother recently shared an anonymous note she received about her newborn’s crying and how it was upsetting one of her neighbors. The mom also shared her response, where she makes it clear that the baby will probably continue to cry.

In a Facebook post that has either been deleted or set to private, Geralyn Amy Yeh shared an image of a note she received from one of her neighbors, The Sun reports. Yeh, who lives in Malaysia, reportedly has a 5-month-old baby that, shockingly, cries.

The note reportedly reads, “Hello, Could you please close the door when (the) baby (is) crying during the daytime? Currently, we’re working from home. Please be more considerate. Thank you!” The note was left unsigned.

Yeh also reportedly shared the message she wrote in response to her neighbors.

“I’m sorry if my 5-month-old baby’s crying has disturbed you,” Yeh explained. “Staying in the same household, we do understand your frustration as we do work from home too.”

The note continues, “…They can get real irritating with their high pitch screaming or crying, but that’s the way they communicate and I do not have any magic to stop her from crying or make her grow up faster so that she can communicate without crying.”

Yeh also wrote that she attempted to explain the situation to the baby, and how the crying might annoy some people, but apparently, the baby may not have understood.

She wrote, “We have gave [SIC] her a stern warning on the day we receive [SIC] your feedback. I’m not sure she quite understood it, but she did look serious after hearing it and gave a pity sad look.”

She concluded the note by suggesting that her neighbor maybe close their door to block out the crying. She adds, “A Headphone might also be good to minimize the noise.”