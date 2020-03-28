What moves! Dad performing The Weeknd dance challenge on TikTok with sons goes viral

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This dad has got the moves – even in self-isolation.

The Louisville, Ky., man has gone viral on social media platform TikTok after performing a popular dance challenge with his two grown sons.

Colin and Dylan McFarland of “The McFarlands” TikTok channel – which touts itself as “your mom’s favorite TikTok page – had their dad accompany them in a choreographed dance challenge to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” song.

The video begins with Dan McFarland looking down at his phone, watching actor Tommy Bracco perform the challenge with his family.

“Can you do that?” one of his sons asks.

“People need you, Dad!” the other son implores.

“I just don’t know guys,” Dan says, shaking his head, before agreeing he “can do this!”

The group of three run then down the stairs and out of the garage and begin performing the '80s-esque dance routine.

In the end, the sons lift their father up high as he stretches out his arms in joy.

The clip went viral, racking up more than 9.6 million views and 1.7 million likes.

This isn’t the first time Dan’s dance moves have made an appearance in his sons’ videos. In fact, the whole family is routinely featured on the channel, performing silly stunts and funny shorts. Most of the group’s videos break 200,000 views, with some soaring into the millions.

The family-style rendition of The Weeknd’s hit dance isn’t unique, though.

During the coronavirus crisis, many other self-quarantined parents have been joining their children in tackling the routine on TikTok.

Including a couple of parents who might have issues with timing.

Add this to the list of creative ways families are dealing with self-isolation, along with moms wearing wedding dresses to lunch and parents turning homes into nightclubs.