Mom wears wedding dress to lunch at request of her children because she 'couldn't think of a reason not to'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lunch is turning into a formal affair during self-isolation.

Author Curtis Sittenfeld posted a photo of herself reportedly at lunch with her kids casually wearing her wedding dress and veil.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Social distancing Day 12: Today my kids wanted me to wear my wedding dress at lunch & I couldn’t think of a reason not to,” she wrote on Twitter, along with the photo of her drinking from an espresso cup.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The mom, who posted the photo on Tuesday, has received more than 240,000 likes on her photo and 18,000 retweets. But more than praise, Sittenfeld has sparked a movement of other self-isolating folks looking to add a little glamour to their daily quarantine routine.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sittenfeld isn’t the first to pioneer a social media trend during the days of social-distancing, either. In recent weeks, families have been sharing how they have been coping with the quarantine by creating clubs and red carpet walks in their homes.