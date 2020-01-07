CVS receipt-inspired scarves are 2020's newest fashion item

Consumerism, but make it fashion.

CVS receipts have long been the butt of jokes and memes for their absurd length. But now, someone has taken the often-ridiculed receipts and transformed them into a unique gag scarf.

"We've all seen how long CVS receipts are, now you can look like you're wearing one while staying warm with its super soft fleece material," the Etsy description reads.

At 59 inches long, the fleece scarf is probably just slightly longer than a traditional paper CVS receipt, but unlike its inspiration, it comes in a “super soft, comfortable, and warm” material that makes a “great fall scarf, winter scarf, or spring scarf,” according to an Etsy shop that designs the kitschy look.

The scarf retails for $20 on the handmade e-commerce website.

Though the scarf has a nearly five-star rating from eight reviews on one of the Etsy retailers that sells the design, most are praising it more for the novelty of the idea, rather than the comfort of the scarf.

“I love this concept! I’m not sure what I was expecting for fabric. It’s a little stiff. Like kind of a stiff felt? Also I wouldn’t have minded it [being 5–10 inches] longer. Not super soft or warm, but dang, beggars can’t be choosers! There’s nothing else like it. Great seller,” one review wrote.

“Super duper cool! I wish it was a bit thinner to look more like a receipt but the quality is perfect and it's a hilarious gift for any occasion,” another wrote.

“Scarf was very thin and didn't work for the quality of gift I was hoping to give," another shared. "Nonetheless, the store owner was super helpful with my return and I do think this product would work great for others who want the novelty of the long CVS printing, it just didn't work for me."

CVS recipes have been mocked for years due to their often surprisingly long lengths, with many Twitter users offering up their own hilarious responses to the phenomenon.

And, as another Twitter user once found out in 2018, his CVS receipt was the perfect length for replacing a broken window blind. His tweet, containing a photo of the quick fix, has since been liked more than 250,000 times.