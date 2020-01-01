Trendy toddler's Instagram pulled in a small fortune last year

A 20-month-old toddler on Instagram is probably more influential than you are. At least he is with the brands.

Patrick George has 16,000 followers and has received over $13,000 worth of goods to promote on the page that his mom, Natashia Maxwell, set up a year ago to share photos with family and friends.

“It has opened up so many opportunities for the whole family and this shows how parents can use social media in a good and positive way. It has hugely benefited our lives and we have had so much just given to us for free," the Sheffield, U.K., stay-at-home mother told South West News Service, a British news agency.

The products include designer clothes, a refrigerator and tickets to Disney on Ice.

"I didn’t start it as a way of using my children to gain anything. I only started the page because it is a place to keep all of my photos in one place for my friends and family to see," Maxwell said. "People just kept following us and it just grew from there. Now some posts can be seen by 20,000 people and it has just gone crazy."

"I put a lot of work in and it does take up a lot of my time," she said. "My average screen time on Instagram is nine hours a day so it is like a full-time job for me."

Natasha even scored a personalized weight loss plan for herself worth $2,500 after telling MuscleFoods she was looking to lose a few pounds.

