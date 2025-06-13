Expand / Collapse search
Culture is 'most important thing for human flourishing' and Bible provides the guide, says author

Ancient scripture offers timeless guidance on recognizing good culture through restraint in era of outrage

Mark Gerson By Mark Gerson Fox News
Published
Why the Bible provides the right model for 'a dignified culture' today, says author Video

Why the Bible provides the right model for 'a dignified culture' today, says author

Mark Gerson, author of the new book "God Was Right," shares insights about an honor culture and a victim culture — and why the Bible encourages a different kind of culture, "one based on dignity."

In Genesis, after Sarah dies, Abraham decides it’s time to find a wife for his son Isaac. 

He sends his servant with one instruction: Find her in Haran. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Why Haran? Earlier in Genesis, we’re told that Abraham "made souls" there. 

Haran was clearly a place open to goodness. 

Abraham believed what modern society often forgets: Culture is the most important thing about a place and its people.

Silhouette, group of happy children playing on meadow, sunset, summertime

"Abraham believed what modern society often forgets: Culture is the most important thing about a place and its people," says the author.  (iStock                       )

So how can we recognize a good culture today?

The answer appears in Exodus, when God describes His own character to Moses — what we call the Thirteen Attributes. 

"Again and again, the Bible uses one trait to distinguish leaders worth following."

One stands out and it's this: slow to anger

Again and again, the Bible uses this trait to distinguish leaders worth following.

When Abraham’s nephew Lot causes serious problems — after Abraham made Lot wealthy — Abraham could have lashed out.

Instead, he remains calm, suggests they separate and lets Lot choose where to go. 

Rachel and Moses later face public insults. They show restraint. No revenge. No rage. 

They stay totally cool. 

ancient Bible scrolls

"When Abraham’s nephew Lot causes serious problems — after Abraham made Lot wealthy — Abraham could have lashed out.Instead, he remains calm, suggests they separate and lets Lot choose where to go." (istock)

These moments reject the dominant culture of the ancient world: the honor culture

In an honor culture, a "real man" takes offense easily and retaliates harshly. 

There is another, seemingly very different culture, in which people are quick to anger. 

"God forbids favoring the rich or the poor, emphasizing merit and character over victimhood," says the author.  

This is the victim culture. 

The main difference between the honor culture and the victim culture is how one responds to being offended.  

In the honor culture, you fight; in the victim culture, you complain. 

God rejects both victim and honor cultures

He calls Jews to remember that we were "strangers" in Egypt, not slaves, to prevent a victim mindset. 

In Leviticus, God forbids favoring the rich or the poor, emphasizing merit and character over victimhood. 

Mark Gerson and his book, "God Was Right"

Mark Gerson, the author of "God Was Right," says that "the Bible wants us to build a different kind of culture — one based on dignity." (Fox News Digital)

Yet in modern America, many institutions promote a victim culture, encouraging people to seek out microaggressions and unconscious bias – and report them.  

The quickness to anger in both honor and victim cultures is harmful for a number of reasons. 

Studies have shown that persistent quickness to anger can lead to heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, migraines, memory impairment, risky behaviors and a compromised immune system.

The Bible wants us to build a different kind of culture – one based on dignity.  

A dignified culture is composed of people who act thoughtfully and strategically, unlike those in the victim and honor cultures, who are acted upon.  

A dignified culture is one in which people take responsibility, use violence judiciously and infrequently, stay focused on their mission and purpose, are grateful for all they have — and choose their words carefully. 

So: God was right!  

Culture is the most important thing for human flourishing – and the biblical ideal of a culture of dignity provides the model for the one we should build.

Mark Gerson's new book is "God Was Right: How Modern Social Science Proves the Torah Is True," published by BenBella Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster (June 2025). This article is part of a series featured exclusively by Fox News Digital.

Mark Gerson is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who, along with his wife Rabbi Erica Gerson, is the largest individual supporter of Christian medical missions – through African Mission Healthcare, which he co-founded and chairs. He is the author of the new book from BenBella Books, "God Was Right: How Modern Social Science Proves the Torah Is True." 