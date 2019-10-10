‘Crossfit Priest’ called Chris Hemsworth-lookalike after the clergyman posts workout vids on Instagram

There’s a new hot priest in town.

A swole Swedish clergyman has gained a devout online following thanks to his thirst-worthy workout videos and resemblance to “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth, reports the Daily Mail.

Oskar Arngården, who goes by @CrossFitPriest on Instagram, became an overnight sensation on social media, offering a mix of pious, clerically collared selfies and CrossFit training videos showing off his chiseled muscles.

However, the 35-year-old recently posted a message admitting that his newfound fame is making him feel a little too objectified, especially since he’s been receiving disrespectful and “sexual” comments.

“I have noticed in myself that I am not at all comfortable with the attention that has been pointed to me as a person,” he wrote. “I started this account to get to talk about whats really important in my life; God!… and also, hopefully maybe inspire to a healthy lifestyle.”

He has since turned the commenting feature off on his Instagram account, which has 148,000 followers.

Interest in Arngården comes at a time when TV is all but consumed with hot priest characters. Amazon’s “Fleabag,” CBS’ new series “Evil” and Showtime’s “City on a Hill” all feature canoodle-worthy clergymen.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.