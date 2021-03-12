Couple handcuffs themselves together to work through relationship woes in 3-month experiment

These handcuffed honeys have literally become each other’s old ball and chain.

An on-again, off-again couple in Ukraine have pledged to strengthen their relationship by handcuffing themselves together in a three-month experiment that has reportedly grabbed the attention of their home country.

Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova bound themselves together on Valentine’s Day in an unusual attempt to work through their issues.

"We used to break up once or twice a week," Kudlay, 33, told Reuters. "When during another fight Vika once again said that we had to break up, I replied ‘Then I will attach you to myself.’"

Though his 28-year-old girlfriend was initially miffed and hung up the phone, she later warmed up to the idea and agreed to give it a go. Now, the duo do everything together, from getting ready each morning in their Kharkiv apartment to eating breakfast side-by-side. When they shop at the grocery store, they even hold the same basket.

"I love him, so I came to a decision to do it," Pustovitova said of her change of heart.

Nearly a month into being cuffed, the couple said that tension still rise, but they’ve found productive new ways to work through their spats.

"Fights between us did not disappear, we still fight," Kudlay said. "But when we approach a dead end and there is no understanding between us, we simply stop talking instead of packing up our things and walking away."

According to the outlet, Kudlay and Pustovitova have won thousands of new followers on Instagram as they chronicle their linked-up life, and have even appeared on Ukrainian talk shows to share more about their experience.

Though the couple say they take turns using the toilet — one will wait outside the bathroom, their hand stretched inside – it was not immediately clear how either party gets their job done at work during the day. Kudlay is an online car salesman, while Pustovitova works as a beautician.