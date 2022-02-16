Woman's emotional gift to husband showing newborn with his late father goes viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman's birthday gift to her husband is warming hearts on social media.

Alexis Prue, 27, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, gave her husband Andrew Prue, 34, a portrait of his late father holding the couple’s newborn daughter, despite the fact that the two had never met.

Andrew’s father, David Prue, died about one month before India Prue, Andrew and Alexis’ daughter, was born late last year.

Andrew told Fox News Digital that when he turned 34 on Jan. 3, it was his first birthday without his dad.

When opened the portrait, he was "overwhelmed with emotion" seeing his dad holding India – something David had wanted to do before he died.

"More overwhelmed than I ever had been in my life," Andrew told Fox News Digital. "I couldn’t contain myself. As much as I tried to."

"I felt like in that moment, I was sitting there with my dad holding India," Andrew added.

Alexis posted a video of the emotional moment Andrew opened the gift on TikTok. In the clip, as soon as he saw the portrait, Andrew started to cry.

Alexis captioned the video: "My husband’s father passed away before our daughter was born. For his birthday I gifted him with a portrait made of his dad holding our daughter."

The footage has been viewed more than 2.8 million times.

Many of the comments were encouraging and supportive, with some users saying they could relate to Andrew's greif.

"Bless him lord and touch his grieving heart," one person wrote. "I know what this feels like."

Someone else wrote: "I found out my wife was pregnant with my firstborn the very next day after my Dad passed. Felt this soooo much!"

Others said they were moved they were by the video.

"I’d consider myself pretty tough when it comes to my tears, but I couldn’t hold them back here," one comment read. "That’s a beautiful photo."

"I’m crying along with you, brother," another person wrote.

Andrew told Fox News Digital that his dad David "had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever known" and worked hard to provide for his family.

David also had diabetes, Andrew said, which eventually led to kidney failure and over a year of dialysis. Andrew said that last summer, his mom called to say David wasn’t doing very well, so Andrew and Alexis went to visit with David in August.

Andrew said that despite the pain he was experiencing, David told Andrew: "I want to meet India and I’ll do everything I can to meet her."

However, his dialysis treatment left him weak and in "so much pain" and on Aug. 25, David died. About a month later, India was born on Sept. 29.

"She was the big bright spot in a dark time," Andrew said.

Andrew said he was "overwhelmed" by the "support and positive messages" he and Alexis received from the video.

"It was kind of nice to know that I wasn’t alone," he added. "But it was also very cool because it shined a light on my dad’s life and… also the birth of India."

