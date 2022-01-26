WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with a dance: 'I just couldn’t sit still'

A Marine veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War celebrated his 100th birthday last week.

Jack Becker, from Prineville, Oregon, turned 100 on Jan. 20. The next day, his family threw him a surprise birthday party at a local golf course country club.

"It was fantastic," Becker told Fox News Digital.

Becker lives with his daughter, Nancy Voakes, who told Fox News Digital that she threw Becker a smaller party on his actual birthday at home, but planned a larger surprise party for the following day, with the help of her two siblings.

All three of Becker’s children attended the party, as well as many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They traveled from California and around Oregon to celebrate, Voakes said.

Voakes told Fox that on the day of the surprise party, she told her dad they were going to lunch. When Becker walked through the doors of the country club, his whole family surprised him – which Becker told Fox was his favorite part of the day.

"I could not believe it," Becker said. "That was awesome."

Voakes said she and her dad even shed a few tears.

During the party, the family had cake and even enjoyed some dancing.

Voakes told Fox that the day before the party, the Bee Gees song "Stayin’ Alive" had been playing in her house and Becker started dancing to the song. At the party, Voakes then made sure the song was played again, loud enough for Becker to hear and dance along.

"I always love to dance," Becker said. "I felt the beat, I just couldn’t sit still."

Voakes shared a video of Becker’s dancing with his granddaughter with Fox News Digital.

Aside from Becker’s family, local Marine cadets also attended the party in their dress blues to honor Becker and his military service.

Voakes told Fox that Becker served in World War II, but didn’t see any action. After the war, he stayed in the Marine Reserves and was called to serve Korean War, for which he received the Bronze Star Medal.

After celebrating his 100th birthday, Becker told Fox he doesn’t have any particular secrets to long life, though he does enjoy a bit of rum in his coffee every morning, even now.

"It’s not a lot," Becker said. "Just a smattering."