Instagram couple responds to 'stupid' infinity pool photo controversy

The Instagram-famous couple who found themselves at the center of a social media firestorm for a “stupid, ridiculous” photo op at an infinity pool’s edge have continued to defend the image they say was edited for “dramatization” and revealed how they afford to glamorously travel full time.

Earlier this week, Kelly Castille and Kody Workman told Fox News that they were safe the entire time they staged their dangling kiss picture at a resort in in Ubud, in Bali, Indonesia, as there was a pool beneath a suspended Castille.

“We aren’t going to feed into the negativity on this,” the American couple wrote in an email on April 13, of the critics who declared them “morons” for evidently putting themselves in harm’s way for the sake of a picture. “We have received so much love, support, kindness and thoughtful messages from friends, family and our community. This is something we are very happy about, an aspect of this that we find ourselves immensely proud of.”

“Our account is about creativity, photography, kindness, perspective, and above all... positivity. Whether a photo does well or not, whether it is perceived one way or another, is irrelevant to us,” the Louisiana woman and the Michigan man continued. “We post what we love and what we believe showcases our happiness, our adventures, [and] our creativity.

“This has become a bigger deal than we could have ever imagined and we, going forward only wish to discuss positive things and the reality behind the photo,” they concluded.

As for their enviable lifestyle of “long-term travel,” Castille, 33, and Workman, 32, told Fox News that they met while traveling in Panama in October 2017 – and have been together ever since. Before their paths crossed, they each say they worked hard for “many, many years,” saving as much money as they could, to make travel “more of a lifestyle.”

In May 2018, the pair launched a joint Instagram account @positravelty, where they share curated snaps of their exotic life and times with their following of 90,000. Castille and Workman said that though they became more active in the Instagram “travel community” in August 2018 – with great success – pursuing their unconventional livelihood is not as easy as it looks.

“A misconception with Instagram is that everything is lavish,” the duo said. “When you consider the hours spent taking photos, editing in post, writing captions, keeping up with our friends and community, and the time spent traveling from one location to another... it is a lot of work.”

“We have so many 14-hour days of what is now our form of work, but we absolutely love it,” the lovebirds continued. "We wouldn’t trade it for the world, no matter how little sleep we typically get.”

Castille and Workman say they wouldn’t trade in their bohemian lifestyle for the world, despite being demanding in its own right. Though they don’t know just where their next excursion will take them, they’re sure it will be grand.

“We are absolutely loving our adventures, every day is new and special. We don’t actually have concrete plans for what is ‘next,’” the bon vivants said. “The beauty of long-term travel is flexibility and we like to keep our options open.”

Acknowledging that though their worldly way of living is incredibly aspirational for many, Castille and Workman say that “anybody can do what we are doing” with enough chutzpah.

“It just takes motivation, determination, and the willingness to take a risk at a new beginning,” they said. “We don’t want to incorrectly lead others to believe that we are ‘rich’ or carrying a silver spoon.”

“If there is something you are passionate about, something you truly love to do, you will take the measures to make it happen,” they continued. “Our hard work, individually, and now our openness, honesty and positivity together are what have brought us to where we can be seen today.”