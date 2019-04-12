Bride claims 'hugely pregnant' bridesmaid pal owes her a $30G wedding 'do-over' for upstaging her

One angry bride claims one of her bridesmaids owes her a $30,000 “do-over” for the big day, alleging that the “hugely pregnant” friend stole the show with her “electric personality” and “tall, incredibly attractive” husband.

In recent days, Reddit user Ignoredbride took to the social forum to share the woeful tale of how her wedding was all but ruined by her friend Anna. The newlywed revealed that she tied the knot six weeks ago, and had planned for the big day for “three full years” — though she never expected her friend would steal her thunder in such devastating manner. According to the author, Anna was six months pregnant at the time of the nuptials, and had a newlywed glow of her own, having gotten married recently as well.

“[Anna] was hugely pregnant, and didn't refrain from showing it off. We're both fairly young (25) and in my husband's culture, getting pregnant before late 20s/30s, married or not, is basically a teenage pregnancy and drew ATTENTION,” Ignoredbride opined online. “She also has a vibrant personality and has a way of eclipsing everyone around her. Her husband is also very tall and incredibly attractive, which drew a lot of attention.”

According to the disgruntled bride, throughout the celebration “all anyone spoke about or of was Anna's pregnancy and her attractive husband.”

“Even in the line, people were asking about that ‘electric woman’ and of her pregnancy/marriage/life,” the Redditor recalled. “When they got up to dance, all eyes were on them.”

The bride was apparently so upset by the turn of events, she left halfway through her reception “in tears,” and skipped the morning brunch the next day.

“I can't even look at the pictures without crying and desperately want a do-over,” Ignoredbride lamented. “I honestly feel like Anna owes me a wedding and did all of this as revenge for me offending her years ago. Am I wrong?”

Her inquiry soon sparked over 740 comments, with fellow Redditors quickly christening the woman a “bridezilla” and voicing no sympathy for the sad tale.

“If anything it was probably just a few people asking about the baby and [the author] greatly exaggerated because she’s jealous,” one commenter said.

“In what country is being 25, married, and pregnant considered a ‘teenage pregnancy’?” another cried.

“People get married and pregnant… and asking someone to put their family planning on hold for your wedding is ridiculously selfish,” another offered. “I think you are probably over-estimating how much attention everyone paid to Anna and her husband, but if they DID totally eclipse you on your wedding day JUST by being attractive, pregnant, and dancing (all completely normal activities) you must be a really boring person.”

Others, meanwhile, declared that Ignoredbride’s despondency stemmed from an unhealthy fixation on her wedding, which she was taking out on Anna.

“OP is overly obsessed with her own wedding. When you put something on a pedestal that high, it’s always a disappointment,” one Redditor argued.

“I think that's whats happening to [Ignoredbride.] She is experiencing the wedding downer, and is misplacing her disappointment in all of that work essentially being done and over with now that the wedding is over, onto her friend, who really has done nothing wrong other than being a sparkling personality and visibly happily married and with child,” another agreed.

Hopefully, Ignoredbride can ultimately find a true, lasting happy ever after — wedding “do over” or not.