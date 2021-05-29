California couple helps parents by hiding $1,000 in baby products at Target stores

Krystal and Patrick Duhaney know how challenging it is to be new parents.

When they had their first child almost nine years ago, it was difficult for them to even afford the necessities.

"We remember what it was like being new parents," Krystal told Fox News. "We struggled to make ends meet and to get some of the basics as a young couple with a new baby."

That’s why Krystal and Patrick, from Los Angeles County, decided to pay it forward.

The couple -- who have two kids and a third on the way -- left cash hidden in various baby products at three Target stores in the Los Angeles area. In total, the couple hid $1,000.

Krystal told Fox that she and Patrick recently noticed how expensive baby products were, so they decided to "do something to help parents, especially during the pandemic.

Krystal, the founder of breastfeeding support company Milky Mama, posted a video of their kind act on Instagram last month.

The clip shows the couple stuffing cash into diaper boxes, cans of instant formula and boxes of breastmilk containers.

"Being a parent can be tough!" Krystal captioned the video. "Before I founded @milkymamallc, we often struggled to make ends meet. So, Hubby and I went to various @target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby items. We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts."

Krystal told Fox: "We figured it would be a fun little surprise if [parents] could open up some of those essential baby items and find a little surprise that would hopefully brighten up their day or make things a little bit easier."

"Or, if they weren’t in need, then hopefully they pay it forward," Krystal added.

However, this won’t be the end of the Duhaneys’ generosity.

Krystal said their goal is to "try every single month to do something charitable, just to give back in some kind of way.

"It's important for us to show our kids that giving back is so important," she said. "So, we don't know if we'll do the exact same thing, but we'll definitely do something along the same lines of giving back to parents."

Aside from directly giving to parents, the couple also hopes they were able to influence others to do acts of kindness, too.

Krystal said: "We just hope that someone who saw the video was inspired to do something kind for their neighbor or for a fellow person so that hopefully, we can all have a better day."