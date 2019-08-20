Man's joke about brother's wedding cake allegedly ruins reception, leaves bride in tears

A groom’s brother is soliciting advice after a poorly-timed joke at the wedding ceremony allegedly left the bride in tears.

The brother posted anonymously about the incident on the Reddit forum “Am I The A--h---,” claiming he pretended to ruin the wedding cake as a way to prank the groom.

“Growing up my brother and I would play pranks on each other. I say each other, he would prank me. Relentlessly,” the brother wrote on Reddit, before sharing a story about his brother pranking him with a jar of cookies.

“Grandpa was an amazing baker and he made me a batch of cookies for my birthday (9th birthday I believe) which he'd seal in an airtight glass box for me. I don't know how, or when, but my brother got a hold of this box and proceeded to, well, fart in it. Then sealed it back up. On my birthday he handed me the cookie box and said ‘Grandpa put some extra stank into this batch,’” the anonymous poster claimed.

The man goes on to say that when he opened the jar of cookies, the smell hit him and he immediately threw up all over the cookies.

“Fast forward to now. My brother's wedding day,” he wrote.

“Ceremony is over, all went well and onto the reception," he continued. "They're posing for photos before cutting the cake, and I don't know why it came to me, but I just leaned over to my brother as his wife was about to take a bite and said ‘I put some extra stank into the cake.'"

The man claimed he thought his brother would laugh, but instead said the groom “slapped the cake out of” the bride’s hands, and then whispered something into her ear before she started crying.

According to the Redditor, the groom thought he had defecated in the cake, as well.

“I told him I didn’t and it was just a dumb joke, but he was too mad to listen,” he wrote, claiming that the bride had gone off and told other guests that he had defecated in the cake.

The brother goes on to say he felt “too embarrassed to protest” and just left the wedding and has not spoken to his family in a week, noting that he keeps “feeling guilty.”

Though the man excuses himself both at the beginning of the post and at the end, claiming he “didn’t actually do anything,” he still asks whether or not he was in the wrong.

Overwhelmingly, those on the Reddit forum agree that the groom overreacted.

“These people are being really harsh,” one person wrote. “He overreacted.”

“They overreacted big time and clearly think very lowly of you if they think you’d even do something like that,” another wrote.

Not everyone, however, was on the brother’s side, and insisted he chose the wrong moment, and should perhaps apologize.

The brother later shared an update to the post, saying that he was planning to speak to his brother Tuesday and “hopefully, smooth things out.”