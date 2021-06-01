Expand / Collapse search
Cougar bait: TikTok male model with thirst traps to '80s songs a hit for middle-aged moms

Gen Z male model William White, a hockey bro out of Canada born in 2000, is a hit with moms

Frank Miles
What do women want?

Gen Z male model William White, a hockey bro out of Canada born in 2000, has the answer: be a religious experience. 

CHINA EASES BIRTH LIMITS, ALLOWS COUPLES TO HAVE 3 CHILDREN 

With his effervescent eyes and come-hither demeanor, he’s gone viral lip-syncing hit '80s songs for cougar TikTok: middle-aged moms.

Said one fan: "On behalf of the cougar nation we adore you. You know our songs. You wink at the screen and yes...we wink back."

The frenzy is making his groupies come alive. 

Said another fan: "Oh dear god that eye roll gets me every time I watch this Us 50+ women will make this guy a superstar. Check out William White's video! #TikTok"

Whether serenading the ladies with the Bryan Adams hit "Heaven" or the Barry Manilow classic "Oh Mandy," the easy-on-the-eyes libertine, with 903.2K Followers and 9.3M Likes on TikTok, is not yet a household name, but he could be.

He’s not doing this crooning act for free, of course. Life is a market. It’s just business, not just show. His TikTok links to a PayPal. 

Noted someone on Twitter: "This has to be way more lucrative than being a teenage heart throb, just imagine all the disposable income they have"

Some moms are ashamed this digital sensation is their new favorite pastime, feeling too old or even just fighting the embarrassment but nevertheless requesting covers. 

However, in the end, girls just wanna have fun! 

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.