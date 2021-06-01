Chinese professor goes viral on TikTok after complaining about his daughter's academic performance

A professor at a prestigious Chinese university has gone viral after complaining about his daughter’s academic performance on TikTok, saying in a video that her "IQ is far lower" than his and that he "can’t do anything about it."

The clip featuring Ding Yanqing of Peking University – which he posted in May – has received around 2 million likes and also has been viewed nearly half a billion times on the Chinese social media website, Weibo, according to the South China Morning Post.

"I tutored her every day. But she still finds it difficult to study. There is a big gap between her scores and that of the second-last student," Ding reportedly said about his daughter, a student at the bottom of her class at Peking University Primary School.

"I am at a loss: this is destiny. I can’t do anything about it," he added.

The professor reportedly said he used to force his daughter to study or do homework at his office each day after school and that everyone could hear the "yelling and screaming" coming from both of them during that time. But he ultimately dropped the "high-pressure" methods after learning his daughter became anxious about her studies and was depressed, despite showing signs of academic improvement, the newspaper says.

"My daughter is definitely not a wonder child. Her IQ is far lower than both of us," Ding – whose wife is also a Peking University graduate – said on TikTok, according to the newspaper. "I have no choice but to accept this fact. What can I do if I don’t accept it?"

Ding reportedly said in a separate clip that his child was "mediocre" – but he is OK with that.

"No matter how outstanding you are, your child may be just an ordinary person. Acknowledging this point is helpful for everybody," the South China Morning Post quoted him as saying. "Parents should identify their kids’ unique qualities in different aspects other than academic studies. They should find a path suitable for the kids to develop and assist them in that direction."