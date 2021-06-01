Flight attendant reveals controversial in-flight travel hacks in TikTok video

A flight attendant has revealed several in-flight hacks to make airplane travel a bit more comfortable -- but some viewers found the tips to be less-than-helpful.

TikTok user and flight attendant Kat Kamalani, posted a video last week giving three tips to airline passengers.

Kalamani began the clip by saying: "If you have ever traveled on an airplane, you need these hacks."

AIR TRAVEL SURGED NEARLY 500% DURING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: TSA

Kamalani’s first hack was showing how to lift armrests on aisle seats, even though armrests by the aisle don’t have an obvious button to press.

"If you’re sitting in an aisle seat and someone wants to get out, there’s a little button underneath the armrest," Kamalani said in the clip while showing where the button is. "Press it, lift it up, and swoop your legs over."

LOOSE BAT ON AIR INDIA FLIGHT FORCES IT TO TURN AROUND MID-FLIGHT

Next, Kamalani explained how to use a command hook to keep kids -- or yourself -- entertained on a flight if the plane doesn’t have a monitor.

"If you’re traveling with kids, or your airplane doesn’t have a monitor system, I always bring a command hook and then just stick it to the back and you can just hang your iPad and watch your own shows," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kamalani’s final -- and most controversial -- hack had to do with airplane bathrooms.

"I’m just going to be real with you guys, I hate airplane toilet paper," Kamalani said. "They use the cheapest kind and it disintegrates in two seconds. So I always use the tissues because the tissues are always softer and way better quality, so, use the tissues."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, many viewers pointed out that the toilet paper is thin for a reason -- to avoid clogging the toilets.

"The toilet paper is like that for a reason," one TikTok user wrote. "Do not stuff up the line with tissues!"

"You shouldn’t be putting those tissues in the bathroom," someone else said. "They can easily get stuck."

Despite some of the critiques, other commenters thanked Kamalani for her "amazing" tips.