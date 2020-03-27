Coronavirus pandemic: Why kids are putting rainbow pictures in their windows

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Somewhere, over the rainbow — there are happier days ahead.

Children around the world are posting handmade rainbow artwork in the windows of their homes to spread hope and cheer during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, many families in Italy began posting drawings, paintings and banners of rainbows with the message "Tutto andra' bene," or “Everything will turn out OK,” The Associated Press reported.

In the weeks since, the trend had spread throughout Europe, with rainbow signs later popping up in people’s windows in the U.K., U.S. and Canada, according to People.

Stateside, dozens of rainbows can be found in New York City and Philadelphia. Fans can track local rainbows of hope nearby and even add their own through the Rainbow Connection group via Google Maps.

In the U.K., the rainbows represent a sign of support for hardworking health care professionals and give children something to hunt for during daily walks on the “rainbow trail,” the Daily Mail reports.

“I think we all need all the positivity we can get right now,” Vicky Corbley, a mother in Manchester, England, told local media. “Everywhere we look on social media, it’s full of people panicking, worrying, scared.

“So doing something like this hopefully will lift people’s spirits, even if it’s just a smile… plus it’s keeping kids busy, too!”