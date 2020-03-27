Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

America Together
Published

Coronavirus pandemic: Why kids are putting rainbow pictures in their windows

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
What countries have not declared any known cases of coronavirus?Video

What countries have not declared any known cases of coronavirus?

Find out what countries have no known cases of coronavirus.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Somewhere, over the rainbow — there are happier days ahead.

Children around the world are posting handmade rainbow artwork in the windows of their homes to spread hope and cheer during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, many families in Italy began posting drawings, paintings and banners of rainbows with the message "Tutto andra' bene," or “Everything will turn out OK,” The Associated Press reported.

BOY WRITES IN JOURNAL ABOUT MOM'S HOMESCHOOLING ATTEMPT DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'IT IS NOT GOING GOOD'

In this March 13 photo, Francesco and Greta Innominati wave after placing a banner reading "Everything is gone be all right" out of a window of their apartment in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

In this March 13 photo, Francesco and Greta Innominati wave after placing a banner reading "Everything is gone be all right" out of a window of their apartment in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

In this March 13 photo, 8-year hold Flavia is flanked by her mother Silvia as they place a banner reading "Everything will be alright" on the balcony of their apartment in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

In this March 13 photo, 8-year hold Flavia is flanked by her mother Silvia as they place a banner reading "Everything will be alright" on the balcony of their apartment in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

In the weeks since, the trend had spread throughout Europe, with rainbow signs later popping up in people’s windows in the U.K., U.S. and Canada, according to People.

In this March 14 photo, a banner reading "Everything will be alright" hangs on the main gate of the Spallanzani Hospital for Infectious Diseases, the Italian main hub for coronavirus treatment, in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

In this March 14 photo, a banner reading "Everything will be alright" hangs on the main gate of the Spallanzani Hospital for Infectious Diseases, the Italian main hub for coronavirus treatment, in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Stateside, dozens of rainbows can be found in New York City and Philadelphia. Fans can track local rainbows of hope nearby and even add their own through the Rainbow Connection group via Google Maps.

The photographer's son looks out of a window of his home after drawing a rainbow picture on March 26 in Stockport, England. (Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The photographer's son looks out of a window of his home after drawing a rainbow picture on March 26 in Stockport, England. (Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

In the U.K., the rainbows represent a sign of support for hardworking health care professionals and give children something to hunt for during daily walks on the “rainbow trail,” the Daily Mail reports.

Fabric rainbow adorns a balcony in Madrid as a symbol of optimism and hope against the coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, on March 21. (Alvaro Hurtado/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fabric rainbow adorns a balcony in Madrid as a symbol of optimism and hope against the coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, on March 21. (Alvaro Hurtado/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In this March 27 photo, children at home in Moorrege near Hamburg, Germany, hang rainbow artwork outside. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)

In this March 27 photo, children at home in Moorrege near Hamburg, Germany, hang rainbow artwork outside. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I think we all need all the positivity we can get right now,” Vicky Corbley, a mother in Manchester, England, told local media. “Everywhere we look on social media, it’s full of people panicking, worrying, scared.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“So doing something like this hopefully will lift people’s spirits, even if it’s just a smile… plus it’s keeping kids busy, too!”

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak