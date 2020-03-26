Boy writes in journal about mom's homeschooling attempt during coronavirus outbreak: 'It is not going good'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

How refreshingly honest.

An 8-year-old boy’s hilarious journal entry is going viral for his candid thoughts on his mother’s attempt at homeschooling during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is not going good,” says the boy, whose name is Ben.

“My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. And I’m telling you it is not going good.”

Ben’s mom, Candice Hunter Kennedy, wasn’t entirely upset by her son’s remarks, seeing as she herself shared a photograph of the journal entry to Facebook.

“Y’all I’m dying!!!” she wrote on Facebook last week, adding that she was particularly amused by “that last sentence.”

Thousands of Facebook users agreed with Kennedy in the comments, telling her they found it “so funny,” and assuring her she wasn’t the only parent struggling with homeschooling her kids.

“My kids feel the same way,” one said.

“This will be all of us next week,” added another.

“Dead,” someone else simply wrote.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear initially recommended the closure of schools in the state on March 12 in a bid to slow the coronavirus outbreak. All districts soon complied, with plans to shut down for at least two weeks, per the Louisville Courier-Journal.

In fairness to Kennedy, though, she knew homeschooling was going to be tough on the very first day.

“We are 39 minutes into [non-traditional instruction],” she wrote in a Facebook post on March 16. “Papers are everywhere. Kids are panicking. I am stress-eating while trying to keep it together so the kids can’t see my own panic. Teachers need triple raises ASAP!!”