Coronavirus nurse makes semi-finals in beauty competition after stressful shift prompted her to apply

Nursing her way to victory.

A nurse working on the front lines to stem the spread of coronavirus is trading in her scrubs for a chance to win a beauty competition.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Lizzy Willis, 22, had been working at the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, when she decided to apply to the Miss England beauty contest.

According to South West News Agency (SWNS,) the young nurse, who is also in the British Army Reserves, was inspired by Dr. Bhasha Mukherjee, who took a break from her career as a doctor and won last year’s Miss England.

“I couldn't sleep after a night shift one day and I was reading some news articles and I came across the previous winner, Bhasha Mukherjee, and saw she's a doctor,” Willis told SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I just thought 'oh I could do that.' I had a look at the website and just decided to send in an application and managed to make it to the semis.”

The competition is all done via Zoom, due to the pandemic – a change that Willis says has made things harder.

“I guess when you're in person you kind of have a lot more freedom with your body language and how you present yourself and what you wear and things,” she said. “When you're just sitting in front of a screen, I have only got a phone screen to record on. You've just got that tiny window to present yourself and sell yourself, so it is tough.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

There is a part of the competition, however, that Willis has been enjoying as a break from her stressful career.

"I've been spending quite a few evenings sewing little garments and it's been really therapeutic after work,” Willis said, describing the Miss Eco round, which requires contestants to make their own outfits.

The woman, who started working as a nurse in December right before the pandemic hit, had never done pageants, but described the experience so far as “very, very pleasant.”

“Everyone has been coming together and supporting each other,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Miss England semi-finals are scheduled for July 31.