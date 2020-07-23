Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

Coronavirus nurse makes semi-finals in beauty competition after stressful shift prompted her to apply

"I just thought 'oh I could do that'"

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

Nursing her way to victory.

A nurse working on the front lines to stem the spread of coronavirus is trading in her scrubs for a chance to win a beauty competition.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The nurse-turned-beauty-pageant contestant has made it to the semi-finals after applying on an impulse. 

The nurse-turned-beauty-pageant contestant has made it to the semi-finals after applying on an impulse. 

Lizzy Willis, 22, had been working at the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, when she decided to apply to the Miss England beauty contest.

According to South West News Agency (SWNS,) the young nurse, who is also in the British Army Reserves, was inspired by Dr. Bhasha Mukherjee, who took a break from her career as a doctor and won last year’s Miss England.

“I couldn't sleep after a night shift one day and I was reading some news articles and I came across the previous winner, Bhasha Mukherjee, and saw she's a doctor,” Willis told SWNS.

Lizzy Willis, 22, had been working at the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, when she decided to apply.

Lizzy Willis, 22, had been working at the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, when she decided to apply. (SWNS)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I just thought 'oh I could do that.' I had a look at the website and just decided to send in an application and managed to make it to the semis.”

The competition is all done via Zoom, due to the pandemic – a change that Willis says has made things harder.

The young nurse is also in the British Army Reserves.

The young nurse is also in the British Army Reserves. (SWNS)

“I guess when you're in person you kind of have a lot more freedom with your body language and how you present yourself and what you wear and things,” she said. “When you're just sitting in front of a screen, I have only got a phone screen to record on. You've just got that tiny window to present yourself and sell yourself, so it is tough.”

Willis had just started working as a nurse in December right before the pandemic hit.

Willis had just started working as a nurse in December right before the pandemic hit. (SWNS)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

There is a part of the competition, however, that Willis has been enjoying as a break from her stressful career.

"I've been spending quite a few evenings sewing little garments and it's been really therapeutic after work,” Willis said, describing the Miss Eco round, which requires contestants to make their own outfits.

The Miss England semi-finals are scheduled for July 31.

The Miss England semi-finals are scheduled for July 31. (SWNS)

The woman, who started working as a nurse in December right before the pandemic hit, had never done pageants, but described the experience so far as “very, very pleasant.”

“Everyone has been coming together and supporting each other,” she said.

The woman had never done pageants, but described the experience so far as “very, very pleasant.”

The woman had never done pageants, but described the experience so far as “very, very pleasant.” (SWNS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Miss England semi-finals are scheduled for July 31.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.

Trending in Lifestyle