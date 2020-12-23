Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Coronavirus board game created by German sisters sells out: report

‘Corona’ the game has already sold 2,000 copies

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After living through almost a year of the coronavirus pandemic, now you can play the board game

During Germany’s first lockdown earlier this year, four sisters from Wiesbaden, Germany, decided to make a board game, which they named Corona

Already, the Schwaderlapp sisters have sold 2,000 copies of the game, Reuters reported.

MOM ROASTS SON FOR BEING SINGLE FOR CHRISTMAS IN HILARIOUS TEXTS

According to the outlet, the point of the game is to buy all the groceries on a shopping list for an older neighbor who is staying home to avoid the coronavirus. 

Rebecca, Lara, Stella and Sarah Schwaderlapp, from Wiesbaden, Germany, created the board game "Corona" during the country's first lockdown earlier this year.

Rebecca, Lara, Stella and Sarah Schwaderlapp, from Wiesbaden, Germany, created the board game "Corona" during the country's first lockdown earlier this year. (Reuters)

Up to four players compete to deliver all their items first, overcoming obstacles including being exposed to the virus -- which leads to quarantining -- or not finding the necessary items at the grocery store because hoarders took them already. 

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING ‘CANCELED’ IN GERMANY BEFORE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Sarah Schwaderlapp, 20, told Reuters that the game is meant to bring players together.

Rebecca, Lara, Stella and Sarah Schwaderlapp play "Corona."

Rebecca, Lara, Stella and Sarah Schwaderlapp play "Corona." (Reuters)

"The basic principle is one of solidarity," Sarah said. "But each of the players can decide to cooperate with the others ... or make things harder for them by blocking their path with viruses."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

As the sisters developed the game in the spring, they continued to add other events and trends from around the world, including the hoarding and the concerts that neighbors in Italy performed from their balconies, Rebecca Schwaderlapp told Reuters.

Up to four players compete to buy all the groceries on a shopping list for an older neighbor who is staying home to avoid the coronavirus.

Up to four players compete to buy all the groceries on a shopping list for an older neighbor who is staying home to avoid the coronavirus. (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

The sisters’ father, Benedikt Schwaderlapp, hired an artist to design the elements of the game including the cards, board and box. 

Since they’ve sold 2,000 copies -- which they put together and ship themselves -- Benedikt told Reuters that the family is working with a toy store to distribute more copies of the game.

"Because the game has been so popular it’s been quite a challenge for our family-based operation - packing and posting 500 games within a very short period," Benedikt said. "Demand has been massive from across Germany."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.