©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Christmas shopping 'canceled' in Germany before coronavirus lockdown

The country reported 16,362 new COVID cases and will enter lockdown on Wednesday

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Christmas shopping is canceled in Germany.

Days before the country enters a lockdown, closing retailers and schools across the country, the German government is asking citizens to refrain from holiday shopping.

Two women wearing face masks walk along the Christmas tree in front of the town hall in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

“I wish and I hope that people will only buy what they really need, like groceries,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Sunday, The Associated Press reports. “The faster we get these infections under control, the better it is for everyone.”

Germany will enter a lockdown on Wednesday that will be in place through Christmas and New Years' until Jan. 10, in an effort to curb the rising spread of COVID-19 cases.  Schools will close, non-essential businesses will shut down and restaurants will be open for takeout only. 

Germany has recently seen an increasing rate of confirmed virus cases and higher death rates. On Monday, the country reported 16,362 new COVID cases, almost 4,000 more cases than a week prior, as the daily death numbers rose to almost 600 cases.

Now, the nation's health minister is pushing for faster approval for the coronavirus vaccine. 

Elsewhere in Europe, the U.K. began coronavirus vaccinations on Dec. 8, and the U.S. followed suit on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report