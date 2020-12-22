Mom roasts son for being single for Christmas in hilarious texts

Ouch, Mum.

A London man claims his mother is acting a bit Scroogey this season, inquiring why he suspects he's single this Christmas, in a hilarious exchange that’s gone viral online.

Adem Waterman revealed why a special someone is apparently the best gift he could bring his mom for the holidays, sharing a screenshot of their candid chat to Twitter on Sunday. Over text, the parent explained that she was writing out Christmas cards, wondering, "Shall I put to just Adem or do you have a boyfriend yet?"

Explaining that there was "no boyfriend," Waterman said it would be fine to simply address it to him.

"Okay will do," his mom replied. "Do you think it's your personality or your looks?"

Taken aback, Waterman exclaimed it was "Christmas!" – thus, no time to criticize.

"Well your brothers and sisters have partners," the parent compared, signing off with a kiss.

"MUM… MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU TOO," Waterman said of the banter, in a post that delighted the Twitterverse with 65,000 likes and 4,000 shares.

Many of the hundreds of commenters said they could relate to the pain of prying relatives, especially around the holidays. One commenter called the exchange "one of the best things" they’d seen all year.

Some pointed out that Waterman had missed a call from his mom before the trying texts began to fly, which he jokingly snapped back that he was as "too busy trying to find a boyfriend" to answer.

A hysterical theme emerged as commenters shared stories of grandmothers similarly throwing shade through Christmas cards, whether highlighting that someone was single or ignoring the name of a new baby. Others vented about underhanded compliments and overbearing advice, from rude remarks on weight loss and job hunting, to an uncle inexplicably urging his niece to freeze her eggs.

However, when one user asked Waterman if he thought his mother was "spiteful" for sharing such sentiments, he rose to her defense – because, after all, mom always knows best.

"No. She's a legend," he declared.