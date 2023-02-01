Expand / Collapse search
Consuming this type of food linked to higher rates of death from cancer: What you need to know

Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Popular food items in this category are linked to serious illness and death; researchers share sobering data.

Popular food items in this category are linked to serious illness and death; researchers share sobering data. (iStock)

CANCER CONCERNS – Here is important information about certain popular foods. Continue reading…

TAKE IT TO HEART – What is Wear Red Day, and why should you participate? Continue reading…

February is American Heart Month – many Americans are affected by serious heart disease.

February is American Heart Month – many Americans are affected by serious heart disease. (iStock)

POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION – Massachusetts tragedy puts spotlight on condition – here's what you must know now. Continue reading…

DAUNTING DATA – See how many Americans are taking sleep medications. The numbers may surprise you. Continue reading…

DROP THOSE DROPS – This eye drop brand may cause serious infection. Continue reading…

One brand of eye drop should currently be avoided, says the CDC.

One brand of eye drop should currently be avoided, says the CDC. (iStock)

FARM FRESH – How to grow fresh fruits and veggies at home. Continue reading…

HEALTHY WINTER - See this fun and amazing video. Watch here… 

COOP COSTS – Should you start your own chicken coop? Know the health risks. Continue reading…

Thinking of starting a backyard chicken coop to beat high egg prices? There are key things to consider before you break out the tool kit.

Thinking of starting a backyard chicken coop to beat high egg prices? There are key things to consider before you break out the tool kit. (FOX News)

