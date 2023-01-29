Fresh vegetables and other fresh food can be yours at home with planning, purpose: Connecticut farmers

With the high price of food today, more and more people are looking into growing their own fresh vegetables at home — and doing more hands-on planning and harvesting as a result.

Joe and Ida DeFrancesco of Farmer Joe's Gardens in Connecticut joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday to explain how to start growing food at home — and how to take on more responsibility for it rather than relying on grocery stores or other outlets when prices are rising.

The couple first displayed some very young tomato plants.

"Even in the city, you can grow your own vegetables," said Joe DeFrancesco, as he displayed container gardening, including pots holding both tomato plants and lettuce plants.

He mentioned that people can find themselves harvesting tomatoes almost all summer long once they properly set up the plants.

As the plants grow, they'll need to be transferred into bigger and different pots — and in some cases, people will need to fence in their gardens to prevent wildlife from munching and crunching on them, he said.

"Deer need an eight-food fence," he said.

He said that indeed, his small business is finding that many more people today want to do their own vegetable gardening.

And if that doesn't work for them, he said, then they can visit their local farmers for fresh produce.

Ida DeFrancesco brought along a chicken from the couple's farm — and explained that people can try having chickens at their own home in a "stress-free" manner.

The farm offers a six-month program, she said, and provides the coop, the feed and the chickens.

But if people "chicken out" and find "it's not for them," she said — then "we take them back to the farm," she said.

She said it "takes about six to eight months for the chickens," once they've hatched, to begin laying eggs.

"It's a $50 deposit to get you started," she said.

And then "you figure out which coop that you want," said DeFrancesco, depending on whether families prefer larger or smaller set-ups.

With four chickens a week, she said people can expect to see about two dozen eggs a week.

"Rent a chicken" businesses are increasingly cropping up, providing availability for the temporary use of chickens.

