Stylist's 'paint roller hair' trends on Instagram

Mesmerizing footage shows a hairdresser giving a client rainbow-colored hair - using a paint roller!

Kelly O'Leary, 37, created the colorful look by dipping rollers normally used for decorating into different dyes.

The hair stylist, who runs the Sapphire Hair Lounge in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, then applied the dye to strands of 32-year-old model Amanda Legris' hair. The end result is an eye-popping blend of orange, purple, pink, blue, green, red and yellow.

WAX 'NOSE JOBS' THE BIZARRE NEW MAKEUP TREND ON INSTAGRAM

A clip of the transformation has been watched more than 100,000 times on Instagram.

O'Leary, a color specialist of 20 years, said: "I do a lot of stage shows so I am always trying to come up with new and interesting techniques. My model Amanda lets me use her hair a lot, and I really appreciate how she has complete faith in me.”

"I just went down to our local dollar store and picked up the rollers and the trays. The paint rollers take up a lot of space so I wouldn’t say they are for everyday use, but it did work quite well.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"I also have tried a sponging technique which works a lot better. It is way more practical."

O'Leary first tested the experimental technique during a hair exhibition in the summer. While she doesn’t plan to introduce paint rollers into her salon’s daily routine, the hair stylist said she would be happy to pull them out for anyone who asked in advance.

O'Leary said: "When I put it on Instagram, everyone was really excited. If someone wrote to me and asked, I definitely would be down for doing it. I’d just have to be prepared in advance."

This story was originally published by SWNS.