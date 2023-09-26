There's more to Colorado than meets the eye

Colorado has much to offer travelers, from stunning mountain views and massive ski resorts to relaxing hot springs.

There is no shortage of activities to embrace and something for everyone to enjoy.

The state features the largest mineral hot spring pool in the world and is home to the Stanley Hotel, author Stephen King's inspiration for "The Shining."

Below is a Colorado travel guide, complete with must-see stops for your vacation.

Visit Rocky Mountain National Park Explore the city of Denver Go sandboarding at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve Stay at the Stanley Hotel Admire the red rock formations at Garden of the Gods Take a scenic drive Journey by river on a whitewater rafting adventure Spend a day skiing at one of Colorado's many resorts Catch a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater Take a dip in one of Colorado's hot springs Go on a train ride on Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

1. Visit Rocky Mountain National Park

Whether you're exploring for a day or camping out for a week, Rocky Mountain National Park is worth the visit.

Take in all the beautiful views with an unforgettable hike. Keep an eye out for wildlife while you're on your journey.

2. Explore the city of Denver

There is no shortage of things to do in Colorado's capital. The city is full of museums like the Denver Art Museum and Denver Museum of Nature & Science. You can also stop at the Denver Zoo, one of the most popular zoos in the country.

While you're in the city, explore the beautiful botanic gardens and take a walk around Larimer Square, where you'll find plenty of places for shopping, lots of breweries and a large variety of restaurants.

3. Go sandboarding at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

Colorado is known for its ski trails, but did you know that sandboarding is popular, too?

Sandboards and snowboards are slightly different from each other, but the techniques are very similar.

Great Dunes National Park and Preserve is a great place to give sandboarding a try.

If you don't want to stand on the board, you can opt for sledding instead.

4. Stay at the Stanley Hotel

The Stanley Hotel is known as one of the most haunted hotels in the country. The hotel, located in Estes Park, was the inspiration behind one of the most popular horror novels, Stephen King's "The Shining."

King wrote the book while staying at the hotel in room 217.

Today, visitors can stay in the same hotel that inspired the novel, and even book the suite where King stayed. That particular room, and others including rooms 401, 407 and 428, are considered "spirited" rooms.

These specific rooms are said to have the highest levels of paranormal activity.

5. Admire the red rock formations at Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods can be found in Colorado Springs, about 70 miles from Denver. At Garden of the Gods, you will be surrounded by beautiful red rock formations.

One great thing about visiting Garden of the Gods is that there are so many different ways to explore. Hiking is one option, but if you'd rather explore by car, jeep tours are another popular way to go.

Segway and bike tours are also ways you can see everything Garden of the Gods has to offer.

6. Take a scenic drive

Colorado is filled with breathtaking scenery, and taking a drive can be a great way to see it all. Pikes Peak and Million Dollar Highway are two popular drives to take in the state.

Just remember to drive extra carefully on these routes, especially since there are often sharp turns and bends.

7. Journey by river on a whitewater rafting adventure

Whitewater rafting is an activity done by many in Colorado. There are lots of places in the state for a whitewater rafting excursion, but Arkansas River, Colorado River and Clear Creek are a few options.

8. Spend a day skiing at one of Colorado's many resorts

Colorado is known for its many ski resorts that bring in visitors from around the world. Aspen, the home to Aspen Snowmass, is a popular choice among visitors.

Telluride and Vail are also filled with ski resorts, as well as Breckenridge. Many ski resorts in Colorado have slopes for beginners and experienced skiers, so whether you are brand-new to the activity or an expert, you'll be able to find a slope appropriate for you.

9. Catch a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater

Red Rocks Amphitheater is a unique concert venue where you can enjoy a show with a view.

This outdoor venue is built into a cliff and is therefore surrounded by rock structures.

The venue has bleacher seating and unmatchable acoustics because of its unique location.

10. Take a dip in one of Colorado's hot springs

Colorado is full of hot springs where you can take a dip in mineral-rich water. Glenwood Springs is the largest hot spring pool in the world. Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort and Strawberry Park Hot Springs in Steamboat Springs are other popular locations in the state.

11. Go on a train ride on Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

A train ride on Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad offers breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains. There's the Silverton Steam Train that runs roughly from May to October and the Cascade Canyon Winter Train that is operational from mid-November to early May.

If you are taking either of these trains, the ride is fairly long, so you'll need to carve out most of the day for this trip. The Silverton Train leaves from Durango Depot and is a three-and-a-half-hour trek each way, with a two-hour layover in the middle to explore the town of Silverton.

The Cascade Canyon Winter Train is close to a five-hour round-trip journey. When booking your train ride, be on the lookout for themed events taking place, like "Polar Express" themed rides and romantic rides for couples.