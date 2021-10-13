Haunted US hotels you can stay at this Halloween

Now that it’s officially spooky season, it’s the perfect time to book a stay at one of these hotels.

There are countless haunted spots around the world, but Fox News has found seven haunted hotels located across the U.S. where you can actually be a guest.

Read on to find out more plus the cost to stay.

The Stanley Hotel - Estes Park, Colorado

The Stanley Hotel has a long history of hauntings, though became famous after novelist Stephen King visited and wrote his book "The Shining" based on the hotel.

Prices for a one-night stay in The Stanley’s historic building start at $319.

Guests can specifically book a stay at one of the hotel’s "Spirited" rooms, including the "Stephen King Suite 217," the "Ghost Hunters’ favorite" room 401 and other supposedly haunted rooms 407 and 428. It costs $499 to stay in one of the hotel’s "Spirited" rooms.

The Stanley Hotel also offers "Spirited Night Tours" that cost $28 per person.

Union Station Hotel - Nashville

A "broken-hearted young woman" from the WWII era named Abigail is said to haunt the hotel’s room 711, according to the Union Station Hotel website.

"But rest assured, hotel staff say that Abigail does no harm and, rather than be afraid, guests should embrace her presence and enjoy the company," the hotel writes on its website.

A one-night stay in the luxury hotel starts at $297 if you prepay, or $313 if you pay the standard rate, according to the booking website.

1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa - Eureka Springs, Arkansas

On its ghost tours website, the 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa claims that "hundreds of tales of paranormal experiences" have happened at the hotel. Tickets for the hotel’s ghost tours start at $24.50.

Depending on when you want to visit, some rooms start at about $135 a night. People can also stay in "Michael’s Room," room 218, which is "said to be the most paranormally active room" and the hotel’s most requested room, according to the website.

The Myrtles Plantation - St. Francisville, Louisiana

The Myrtles Plantation offers daily and evening "Mystery Tours," which cost $15 to attend for non-guests. A "Daily Mystery Tour" ticket is complimentary for guests.

The bed & breakfast also claims on its website that at least two ghosts have reportedly been seen on the premises since the 1990s.

A week night stay starts at $165 per night for The Myrtles Plantation’s Garden Rooms and smaller rooms, while a weekend night stay starts at $185 per night.

Hotel Monte Vista - Flagstaff, Arizona

According to the Hotel Monte Vista website, the hotel has "always been known for rumors of hauntings." The hotel lists several stories of ghosts that have been seen or heard at the hotel, including a man called "The Meat Man" in room 220 and a woman who has reportedly been seen in the rocking chair in room 305. According to the website, room 305 is "by far the most active room in the hotel."

A night in one of the hotel’s "Traveler" rooms -- which have a shared bathroom --, it costs $105 per night, while the prices of standard rooms starts at $140 per night.

Hotel Galvez & Spa - Galveston, Texas

The Hotel Galvez & Spa offers historical tours and ghost tours for visitors and even claims that room 501 is haunted, according to the website. According to Ghost City Tours, the hotel has several ghosts including the "Love Lorn Lady" and a nun, "Sister Katherine," who died alongside 90 orphans in the hurricane of 1900, which also killed thousands more people in Galveston.

A one-night stay at the Hotel Galvez in October starts at $139 on week nights and $329 on weekends. If you want to wait until November, week night stays start at $129 per night.

The Marshall House - Savannah, Georgia

According to the Marshall House website, the hotel served as a hospital during the Civil War, which makes it "very conducive to haunted tales."

"Rumors and reports include guests seeing ghosts in the hallways and foyers, hearing children running down the long, narrow halls late at night, faucets turning on by themselves, and much more," the hotel website says.

Despite the creepy nature of ghosts, the hotel promises that its ghosts are "some of Savannah’s friendliest."

One-night stays this month start at $209 per night and in November, prices will start at $118, according to the booking site.

