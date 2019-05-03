Clear plastic pants touted as latest 'festival' trend

Everything old is new again.

Clear, plastic fashions of decades past may be back in style for the festival crowd, if Pretty Little Thing’s latest line finds any success. The U.K. retailer recently unveiled a collection of transparent pants, skirts, crop tops, jackets and handbags in their Festival Shop, which social media commenters quickly likened to cling wrap-style looks of yore.

In particular, the brand’s Transparent Straight Leg Trouser raised eyebrows among many Twitter commenters. Available in standard and petite sizes, the $33 pants come in lime, hot pink, lilac and white varieties — leaving little to the imagination.

FASHION NOVA BIKINI MAKES WAVES ON TWITTER OVER CANCER WARNING INCLUDED ON TAG

“Have all eyes on you in these trousers,” a product description page for the skintight slacks, made of “mixed fibers,” reads.

Style critics didn’t shy from sharing their true thoughts on the bold look; some described the plastic pants as likely “horribly uncomfortable” to wear in real life, while others argued that the trousers were slightly stylish.

“I.dont.understand,” one Twitter user moaned.

“I’d wear the jacket [to be honest,]” one chimed in.

“I’ll get the clingfilm out. We will make a fortune,” another joked.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Italian grandmothers were ahead of their time I guess,” one laughed of the “trendsetting” choice to leave “plastic on the couch.”

“Soooo you can't have plastic straws, but.... this? Not only does it look bad and feel horribly uncomfortable,” another lamented.

Others, meanwhile, said that the flashy pants were clearly the return of a throwback fad.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They had those in the 1960s. Everything old is new again,” one fashionista pointed out.

“Hey does anyone remember the jelly jacket/shoe fashion phase?” a self-declared “80s child” recalled.

“They would melt in the summer,” another remembered. “The fad came back in the 90's and only lasted one summer because of the melting.”

“I’ll never understand fashion,” another simply said.