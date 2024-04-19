Civil War-era cannonball found in backyard of Virginia home: 'Could still be a live ordnance'

A mysterious bit of history was unearthed in the backyard of a Virginia home recently — which led to a call to bomb technicians.

While working on a home's curb appeal, a landscaper discovered something that resembled a rock. He had been digging a hole for a shrub next to the home, as Perry Weller, deputy chief of community risk and reduction with the City of Staunton Fire and Rescue, told Fox News Digital.

The home's real estate agent then called in the professionals once he realized what it was: a cannonball.

Weller and his team arrived on the scene and quickly identified the object.

"We knew it was some sort of projectile, like a cannonball," the deputy chief noted.

The cannonball was still found in the ground when Weller showed up — and he encouraged those who found it not to handle the item until it had been carefully assessed.

Due to the location of the discovery and the history of Staunton, Virginia, Weller and his team believe the cannonball dates back to the Civil War-era.

"Once we determine an item is a potential ordnance, we do not handle it more than necessary," he added.

Weller called in the Virginia State Police Bomb Technicians for support because the projectile still had the possibility of being active or live.

This is not the first time the deputy chief has come across a stray cannonball on a Virginia property.

In the past six years, this is his second Civil War-era projectile encounter, he said.

When assessing these sorts of objects, one must be careful not to move the projectile, no matter how old it might be, he suggested.

"Leave them where they discover them. Even though the item could be hundreds of years old, it could still be an active or live ordnance. Call the police department or fire department immediately," Weller said.

"Remember, not all cannon projectiles were round. If someone discovers something odd [that's] buried in the ground, it’s best to contact emergency services to evaluate it."