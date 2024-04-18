Mysterious discovery on Cape Cod beach identified as artifact from top-secret Cold War program

Officials on Cape Cod have reportedly solved a piece of history after a mysterious object dating back to the Cold War was found on a local beach.

The large artifact, resembling an aircraft fuselage, was found on Marconi Beach in Massachusetts in early April, according to a recent post shared on Cape Cod National Seashore's Facebook page.

Staff at the beach worked together to remove the object before it was swept away by an incoming storm, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

After looking further into the relic, the staff was able to connect the fuselage, which is the body of an aircraft, to a top-secret Cold War program, according to the station.

"Park historian Bill Burke examined the object and determined that it was in fact the fuselage of a RCAT (Remote Control Aerial Target)," Cape Cod National Seashore officials reported.

While it arguably may resemble a missile or a piece of a UFO, staff at National Park Services was able to identify the item as an attachment to a drone plane that was once used for target practice, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

"RCATs were drone planes used for target practice for anti-aircraft training off Marconi at a former United States military training camp (Camp Wellfleet) during the 1940s and 50s," National Park Services officials said.

These drones were reportedly once used at an informal training camp that few knew about.

"Aircraft equipped with an RCAT would take off from a now defunct runway located in the woods of Wellfleet," Cape Cod National Seashore officials wrote on Facebook.

"The RCAT would then be rocket-launched off the aircraft at 0 to 60 mph within the first 30 feet, and then controlled remotely from the bluff."

This state-of-the-art program was once classified as "top secret," according to a website fully dedicated to Camp Wellfleet.

"Although primitive compared to today’s flight simulators and other gadgets in its day, the Camp Wellfleet RCAT program was state of the art and ‘Top Secret.’ It provided essential training to Antiaircraft gunners throughout the country prior to engaging in war," the site says.

Officials from National Park Services said that they will not be revealing any plans that are set in place for the recovered RCAT, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

