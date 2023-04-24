City of Kyle in Texas to attempt world record for largest same-name gathering: 'Calling all Kyles'

If your name is Kyle, consider making your way down to Kyle, Texas, this May.

The city of Kyle, located 20 miles south of Austin, Texas, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the "largest same-name gathering," FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

On Sunday, May 21, the city will need more than 2,325 Kyles in the city of Kyle at 4 p.m. in order to break the first name only, same-name gathering record.

The current titleholder is the town of Kupreški Kosci located in Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to Guinness World Records. The town saw 2,325 people named Ivan come together on July 30, 2017, FOX 4 reported.

EDIT: The Gathering of the Kyles will take place Sunday, May 21 (5/21/23). https://t.co/XLMlQTLQd8 — City of Kyle (@CityofKyleTX) April 18, 2023

Those named Kyle who hope to attend are asked to gather at the Lake Kyle Park on the last day of the Kyle Fair, according to the event flyer titled, "The Gathering of the Kyles at the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza," posted to cityofkyle.com.

This will be the city of Kyle's fourth attempt at the record, the flyer states.

There is no fee required to join; the only requirement is that the participant's name must be spelled like the city, "Kyle."

"Various iterations of ‘Kyle’ such as Kyler, Kiel, or Kylee, are not accepted," the flyer states. "Middle and last names will not be accepted."

Individuals of all ages may participate, and parents are asked to vouch for children without identification.

Those named Kyle who hope to participate in the record-breaking effort, are instructed to sign in at the VIP tent before the group photo, the flyer states.

The Kyles in attendance will also receive a free Kyle Fair t-shirt of their choosing.

Fox News Digital reached out to the city of Kyle for comment.