19-year-old shelter cat adopted after his birthday party goes viral: 'Open your heart'

A senior shelter cat named Sammy was quickly adopted after going viral on TikTok.

The Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society utilized the popular video-sharing app to highlight Sammy’s availability on June 15, which also fell on the Persian cat’s 19th birthday.

"His only birthday wish is a new home where he can rest his head and be showered in love," the humane society and shelter’s @cincyanimalcare account wrote at the time. "Can you open your heart to this adorable and loving boy?"

Thousands of TikTok users were touched by the brief clip, which showed Sammy donning a matching blue bandana and top hat in between cuddles.

In a separate Facebook post, Cincinnati Animal CARE wrote that anyone who adopted Sammy from Kitty City would have to host a 20th birthday party for him next year.

Sammy was adopted within a day of his post going viral, according to an update the shelter provided.

"It's been a big week for Sammy! His adopter, who actually messaged us about Sammy before he became internet famous, was waiting outside before we even opened today," Cincinnati Animal CARE’s Facebook page wrote at the time. "He is going home with a fellow senior kitty and has already been spoiled with a new hat!"

Representatives at Cincinnati Animal CARE did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The animal center where Sammy was adopted from reportedly has 10 other senior cats available for adoption, according to the humane society’s June 16th update.

While Sammy already has a new home, his TikTok video is still racking up views. The birthday clip has been seen more than 236,100 times as of Monday and has received 62,800-plus likes and 2,080 comments.

The lifespan for Persian cats is typically around 15 years with some surpassing the age of 20, according to The Cat Fanciers’ Association.