New homeowner discovers previous owners' cat living in walls

Always check the walls for cats.

A homeowner in England recently made a shocking discovery in the walls of their new house soon after moving in. Apparently, the previous owners’ cat had been living in the house’s walls for several weeks.

When Glyn Stafford moved into his new house in Derbyshire, the previous owners told him their cat had recently gone missing, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Stafford initially left out some food and milk to see if the cat would return, but stopped after a few days passed and there was no sign of the pet.

A few weeks later, however, Stafford reportedly heard a meowing coming from one of the walls near the kitchen ceiling.

When he investigated, he found the cat, Molly, stuck in a space between the house’s walls. He contacted the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and inspector Jenny Bethel soon arrived on the scene.

"She must have been terrified spending all that time trapped in such a tight spot," Bethel told SWNS. "She looked quite skinny so I took her to a local vet and fortunately she was found to be healthy but in need of feeding up. The vets were then able to contact her grateful owner to tell them that Molly was safe and available to be collected."

She continued, "The fire service were great at assisting in this rescue and I am also grateful to Glyn for alerting us to the incident and for allowing us to pull up the bathroom floorboards to save Molly."

It’s believed that Molly had crawled through a waste pipe in the kitchen and was unable to find a way out from the house’s walls.

"I was quite surprised when I heard the meow after all that time and called the RSPCA straight away," Stafford said. "I have had cats myself so I really wanted her to get out and be safe. The floorboards had to come up to get her but the damage can be repaired. The cat’s life is what mattered."