21-year-old cat brothers receive hundreds of adoption applications in UK

Two senior cats will hopefully get a chance at a second life in the U.K.

Nikita and Leon, 21, were brought into the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch after their owner relinquished their claim. The Northhampton-based animal shelter issued multiple social media posts earlier this month to try and rehome the “bonded brothers,” according to South West News Service – a British news agency.

After sharing its adoption listing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter nearly two weeks ago, the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch received an overwhelming response from animal lovers who are willing to open up their home to the two black domestic shorthair crossbreeds.

“We have had over 100 applications for them from all over the place, from America, Cornwall and Cumbria,” Julie Clifft, an animal care supervisor at the RSPCA Northamptonshire told SWNS. “[Nikita and Leon have] been really, really popular. We expected lots of applications but not hundreds.”

The shelter is aiming to keep the two cats “within the local area.”

Their ideal home is likely to be in a quiet adult household with no children or dogs, according to the dedicated adoption page.

“We really wanted to keep them together in Northamptonshire and we’re delighted that has been possible,” Clifft said. “It’s great because although they are old we never put a healthy pet down and they deserved a new home.”

The shelter is currently going through applications to find these cats their home, according to a tweet posted on Monday.

Nikita and Leon are believed to possibly be the oldest living cat siblings in the U.K.

Both cats are relatively healthy, though Nikita has been diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, which the RSPCA has labeled as “stable.”

Nikita may need to see a vet on occasion to keep its condition in check.

The RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch has set up a Senior Kittizens Fund in honor of Nikita and Leon. The fund will help the local shelter support senior cats who have been put up for adoption.

