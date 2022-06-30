Expand / Collapse search
Churro waffles for breakfast: Try the recipe

This churro waffles dish can be made for breakfast, or add ice cream to enjoy for dessert

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Cinnamon-y, sugar-y churros are about to get the waffle treatment.

"Do you love churros but hate leaving the house to buy them? Now you can enjoy the flavor at home in the easiest way possible with these churro waffles," said Kelly Tomlinson of lifestyle blog LiveLoveTexas.com.

"Best of all, no frying is required! You can also make these into a delicious dessert by adding some ice cream between two waffle quarters!"

Whatever delectable way you choose to make them, get the recipe below.

Make waffles with a twist with this churro waffle recipe. The dish can be made for breakfast or dessert.

Make waffles with a twist with this churro waffle recipe. The dish can be made for breakfast or dessert. (Kelly Tomlinson/Live Love Texas)

Churro Waffles by Kelly Tomlinson of Live Love Texas

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Churros waffles can be serves with strawberries, or any fruit you desire.

Churros waffles can be serves with strawberries, or any fruit you desire. (Kelly Tomlinson/Live Love Texas)

Ingredients:

For the waffles:

2 eggs

5 tablespoons white sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ cup butter melted

1 teaspoon salt

2 ½  cups flour

2 cups milk room temperature

2 teaspoons baking powder

½  teaspoon cinnamon

Cooking spray

For the churro topping:

5 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

Butter melted or cooking spray

Make these churro waffles this weekend.

Make these churro waffles this weekend. (Kelly Tomlinson/Live Love Texas)

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, butter, salt, flour, milk, baking powder and cinnamon until well combined.

2. Allow to sit for 10 minutes.

3. Lightly coat the waffle iron with cooking spray and spoon approximately ¾ cup to 1 cup batter onto the waffle iron for each waffle.

4. While the waffle is cooking, combine cinnamon and sugar for the churro topping together on a plate.

5. Once the waffle is done, coat each side with melted butter or butter spray and then roll in churro topping.

6. Breakfast is ready! If this isn't enough sugar for you, you can also serve this with syrup. Top with strawberries, if desired.

This original recipe is owned by livelovetexas.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.