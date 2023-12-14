Expand / Collapse search
Christmas gift leads to team's lotto win, plus the word 'vegan' may be turning people off

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
KY lottery winner split

Shelia Colter (left) purchased her employees, including Winnie Beckman (right), a series of lottery tickets that resulted in a prize of $50,000.  (Kentucky Lottery)

LOTTO LUCK – A group of colleagues in Kentucky recently received an early Christmas gift – a $50,000 lottery win. Here's how it happened. Continue reading...

SWIFTIE SPAGHETTI – A New York chef is inspired to make pasta that resembles Taylor Swift's 10 albums. See the photos...

'VEGAN' A NO-GO – The "vegan" label may be turning off consumers, says one study. Continue reading...

Woman preparing healthy foods

Vegan diets tend to be based around plants and grains without eating items that come from an animal.  (iStock)

'CHRISTMAS TREE SYNDROME' – Is "Christmas tree syndrome" a real thing? Doctors say, "yes." Here's how to handle it. Continue reading...

FAITH IN FOCUS – The former United States Secretary of Education says some of the top universities have "forgotten their roots." Continue reading...

REVEALING Q&A – Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is revealing her ballet background — and the most adventurous thing she's ever done. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Gillian Turner

Gillian Turner of Fox News reveals that she nearly had a career as a professional ballet dancer — and why, today, she loves it best as an audience member.    (Fox News)

ADVENT REFLECTIONS– Advent is a time to slow down and reflect on the gift of "presence," urges a Texas faith leader. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

