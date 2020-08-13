Joanna Gaines announces new showroom opening in Magnolia Market

Joanna Gaines has launched a new project.

The lifestyle guru recently announced the opening of a new showroom called Magnolia Home in the Magnolia Market shopping center in Waco, Texas.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the Magnolia brand on Thursday, Gaines said she started working on the showroom about a year ago.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES’ HIT SERIES ‘FIXER UPPER’ IS MAKING A RETURN ON THEIR UPCOMING MAGNOLIA NETWORK

“I wanted people to use it as a tool for their own home and now in this space,” she said. “When you walk in, you can really see the full picture of home with all the layers of the rugs, the pillows, the furniture, the artwork. You really see these rooms come together.”

“And so my hope is that when you come in here, whether you’re looking for pieces for your own home or you’re starting from scratch or you just need ideas, that this be a space that you really use as a tool to create the home that you love,” she added.

JOANNA GAINES ANNOUNCES NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK ‘THE WORLD NEEDS WHO YOU WERE MADE TO BE’

Magnolia House will also showcase the brand’s larger pieces including rugs, furniture and wall art, according to a tweet from the brand.

According to a press release, the showroom was curated by Gaines with eclectic styles in order to look like “actual living spaces.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Design affects the way we feel, whether we are conscious of it or not,” she said in a statement. “It can impact our mood, our sense of well-being, and our desire to want to stay or leave a place. That’s one of the reasons I am so passionate about design – I want to create places where people love to be and to show others that they are capable of doing the same.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Part of Gaines’s inspiration for creating the showroom came from her book on design called “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave,” which was published in 2018.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS