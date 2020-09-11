Joanna Gaines reveals fall theme for Magnolia brand despite year of 'disruptions'

Joanna Gaines has revealed that this season, the Magnolia brand will be focusing on rhythm.

Rhythm was chosen as the fall theme for the lifestyle brand because of the “many disruptions” that have happened this year, Gaines said in a behind-the-scenes video posted on Thursday.

“We really wanted to take a step back and just look at, you know, what are the things that matter most,” Gaines said. “What are the things in our lives, what are the rhythms that we need to hold onto and then what are those rhythms that we really need to kind of let go of, so that we can move forward.”

According to a blog post from the company, the theme of rhythm isn’t just about music. It’s also about “how rhythm impacts our lives and the world around us, in both subtle and drastic ways — how seasons arrive and fade into one another, how our daily cadences keep us balanced, how the sun rises and falls, then rises again.”

To help illustrate the theme in the Magnolia retail shop in Waco, Texas, the company’s display team featured custom hand-dyed yarns and fabrics throughout the store.

In total, the team made 105 custom colored dyes for the yarn using yellow, brown, pink and deep purple, the blog said.

After the yarns were dyed, they were wound around 125 cedar cones used throughout the store, including on one of the main displays, which features the phrase: “Embrace the rhythm of the season.”

Magnolia’s retail store was also decorated with hand-woven lanterns and an American loom attached to the main display, according to the blog post.

“We’re just excited that we get to transform this space as we step into this new season,” Gaines said in the video. “It almost feels like a celebration of sorts and I’m excited as -- I feel like the shop is coming back to life again and so, it’s beautiful to see how everything is coming together.”

