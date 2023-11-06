Children held hostage in Israel: 'Bring Them Home Now' says it won't rest until all are safely returned

There are reportedly more than 30 young children still being held hostage by the Hamas terror group in Israel as the children's parents, families and others beg day and night for the young ones' safe release.

As a desperate father of young hostages told Fox News Digital last week in a phone interview about his missing children, "I don’t know how they’re feeling. If they’re cold. If they’re eating."

Overall, some 240 people or more are still being held captive after the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel.

ISRAELI FATHER PLEADS WITH AMERICANS TO HELP SAVE HIS WIFE AND THREE CHILDREN HELD HOSTAGE IN GAZA

Shown in this gallery are the faces of innocent victims — victims that "Bring Them Home Now," a website created by the volunteer-based Hostage and Missing Families Forum, is highlighting with a "laser focus."

Its fervent hope is that these and all the hostages will be brought back home safely to their families.

The forum offers families "holistic medical and emotional support as well as professional assistance, and advances the ongoing efforts locally, regionally and globally, to bring the hostages and the missing back home," according to the Israel-based group.

Anyone can learn more by visiting Bring Them Home Now.

To read more about those held against their will in Israel by the Hamas terror group — and the families' pleas for help for their loved ones — see this piece below.

ISRAELI MOM RECOUNTS LAST CALL FROM TERRIFIED DAUGHTER AS ‘BRING THEM HOME NOW’ VOWS TO FIND HAMAS HOSTAGES

Kerry J. Byrne of Fox New Digital, as well as Lauren Compoli, contributed reporting.