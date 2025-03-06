Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Chef reveals how 'horrible stomach problems' led him to embrace MAHA

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Andrew Gruel speaks to Fox News Digital from his home's kitchen in California.

A California chef said "horrible stomach problems" led him to change his diet, find the kitchen and embrace the Make America Healthy Again movement. (Fox News Digital)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

MAHA MINDSET – California chef and American Gravy restaurant group owner Andrew Gruel said "horrible stomach problems" led him to discover the kitchen and eventually change his diet and embrace MAHA.

VEGAN KIDS– A report revealed that some children who are on vegan diets are seeking out playdates with friends so they can eat meat away from home. Fox News Digital spoke to experts about the issue.

WORLD'S TALLEST – A Virgin Mary statue is being built in Poland, and it may be the world's tallest religious statue once construction is completed.

virgin mary statue up close

The construction of a Virgin Mary statue (not pictured) has begun in Konotopie, Poland. Once it is finished, it's believed it will be the tallest religious landmark of its kind, reaching nearly 200 feet. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

FAMILY ROAD TRIP - Toys, tech and games can help your kids stay busy while traveling long distances. See these 13 finds. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and grandpa

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

Deals